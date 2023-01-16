 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

