Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

