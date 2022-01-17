For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It shoul…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It l…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…