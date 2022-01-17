 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

