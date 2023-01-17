 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert