Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

