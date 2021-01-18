This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
