Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

