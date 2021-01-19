 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

