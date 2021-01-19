This evening in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
