Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

