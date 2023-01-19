Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.