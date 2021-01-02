This evening's outlook for Florence: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We wi…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. W…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 …
Florence people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 22 degrees is to…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …