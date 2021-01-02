 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

