This evening in Florence: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 51F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
