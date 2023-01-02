Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.