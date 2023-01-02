 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert