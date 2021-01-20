 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

