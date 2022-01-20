Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Florence people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.