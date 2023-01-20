 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

