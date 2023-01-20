This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degr…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…