Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

