Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
