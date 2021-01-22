This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
