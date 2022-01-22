 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

