This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.