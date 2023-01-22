Florence's evening forecast: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Thunder is possible early. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
