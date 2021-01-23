Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.