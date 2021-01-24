 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

