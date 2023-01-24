 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

