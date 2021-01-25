For the drive home in Florence: Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
