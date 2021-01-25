Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.