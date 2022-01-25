Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Florence will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.