Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

