Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
