This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Florence's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE …
It will be a cold day in Florence, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. …
Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool, …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We w…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.