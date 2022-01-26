 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

