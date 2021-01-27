Florence's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
