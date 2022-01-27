Florence's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
