Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.