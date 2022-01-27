 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert