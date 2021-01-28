Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunder…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Rain…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees…
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
Florence's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 22…