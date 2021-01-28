 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert