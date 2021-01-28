Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.