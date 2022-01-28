Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.