Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

