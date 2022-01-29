 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert