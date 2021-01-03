 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

