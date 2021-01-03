This evening in Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. W…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We wi…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Florence: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Potential for heavy rainfa…