 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Florence: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert