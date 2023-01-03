This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
