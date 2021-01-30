 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

