Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

