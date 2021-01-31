Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Florence will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.