For the drive home in Florence: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
