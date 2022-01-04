Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening in Florence: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 51F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecaste…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…