Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

