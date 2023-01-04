This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.