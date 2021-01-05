 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert