Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.