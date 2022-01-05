This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 11:48 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening in Florence: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 51F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degree…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.