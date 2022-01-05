Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 11:48 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.