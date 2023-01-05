Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.