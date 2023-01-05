This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecaste…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.