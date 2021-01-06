 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

