Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

