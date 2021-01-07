For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
