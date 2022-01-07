 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Saturday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

