Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

