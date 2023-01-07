For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We w…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'…